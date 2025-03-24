Report: Hamas offshoot fired Saturday rockets from Lebanon

View of a fire that started from missiles launched from Lebanon to Metula, northern Israel, June 18, 2024. (Flash90/Ayal Margolin)

Palestinian terror group reportedly left Hezbollah flag, picture of Nasrallah at launch site to create false impression that Hezbollah was behind the attack.

By World Israel News Staff

An offshoot of the Palestinian terror group Hamas were behind Saturday’s rocket launch targeting Israel, not Hezbollah, according to a report from Hebrew-language outlet Walla.

On Saturday, six rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the northern Israeli town of Metula, which is believed to have been the hardest-hit municipality during the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Three of the rockets fell short in Lebanon, while three were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. No injuries or damage to property were reported.

The launches marked the first attack originating from Lebanon on Israel since the signing of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon in November 2024.

Hezbollah denied responsibility for the attacks, but the IDF responded forcefully, bombing dozens of targets across Lebanon affiliated with the terror group.

Walla reported on Monday that an obscure terror group affiliated with Hamas was actually the entity responsible for the launches.

The group was said to have left behind a Hezbollah flag and photo of its slain leader, Hassan Nasrallah, at the launch site, in order to trick the Lebanese army into believing that Hezbollah was responsible.

Hezbollah’s vehement denials that it was behind the launch and its public statements that it is “fully committed” to the ceasefire indicate that the war with Israel has fundamentally changed the reality on the ground for the terror group, Walla noted.

It appears that Hezbollah is fearful of being accused of breaking the ceasefire and is concerned that Israel will resume hostilities against the group.

According to a Ynet report, the IDF initially intended to bomb Beirut following the rocket fire, in order to send a message that such attacks would not be tolerated.

However, American officials pressured Israel not to attack the Lebanese capital and instead focus on other Hezbollah targets throughout the country.