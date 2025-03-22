WATCH: Israeli jets pound Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

In response to three rockets fired by the Lebanese terror group at the Israeli community of Metula, the Israeli Air Force launched two waves of attacks targeting weapon storage facilities and command centers.

Lebanon under fire: Israeli Air Force launches intense strikes on Nabatieh. pic.twitter.com/ESCSnUL8sy — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 22, 2025

BREAKING: Israel is currently targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon. Hezbollah violated the ceasefire by launching rockets at Israel this morning. Israel now has a responsibility to defend itself. pic.twitter.com/CKb5fNcz86 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 22, 2025

The Israeli Air Force is reportedly carrying out an extensive wave of airstrikes right now against Hezbollah sites in Southern Lebanon, including targets in city of Tyre, as a response to three rockets that were launched by Hezbollah earlier today from Southern Lebanon and… pic.twitter.com/sjU8riVOUK — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 22, 2025

⚡️BREAKING; Israel just bombed Tyre, Al-Ghandawiya, Al-Tuffah area and Bekaa in Lebanon. Since the morning multiple airstrikes have been reported across South Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/8qlrFEw3K3 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) March 22, 2025