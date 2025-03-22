Search

WATCH: Israeli jets pound Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

In response to three rockets fired by the Lebanese terror group at the Israeli community of Metula, the Israeli Air Force launched two waves of attacks targeting weapon storage facilities and command centers.

