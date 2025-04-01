Surprise audit before war warned of security gaps on Israel’s northern border

The border fence between Israel and Lebanon seen through an apple tree field. (Flash90/Hadas Parush)

The audit noted the extreme proximity of Hezbollah and Israeli positions. In one location on the Ramim Ridge, “only about 30 meters separate a certain outpost from a Hezbollah stronghold.”

By Sveta Listratov, TPS

A surprise audit of Israel’s northern border defenses three months before Hamas’ October 7 attack revealed serious security gaps, according to a partially declassified state comptroller report released on Tuesday.

The audit, which examined the military’s Northern Command operations along the Lebanese border, highlighted vulnerabilities that now serve as a “warning sign regarding the defense of Israel’s borders,” State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said.

The report also raises questions about who was aware of the Israel Defense Force’s security gaps and when.

“The flash inspection took place on July 10, 2023, and the draft report was sent to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, and the IDF for their response. The IDF’s response to the draft report was received on September 27, 2023, a week and a half before the outbreak of the ‘Iron Swords’ war,” Englman’s report noted.

The State Comptroller, also known as the State Ombudsman, periodically releases reports auditing Israeli preparedness and the effectiveness of government policies.

“The serious deficiencies and gaps detailed in this report, which were accurate before the outbreak of the ‘Iron Swords’ war, sharply illustrate the importance of oversight and the risks arising from them,” according to Englman’s partially declassified report.

Englman’s team conducted surprise inspections at eight border outposts along the 120 km border, some manned by active duty soldiers and others by reservists.

The report also documented Hezbollah’s increased activity near the border in 2023, including daily attacks and the establishment of outposts adjacent to the border fence.

Critical equipment shortages were identified, particularly among reserve units. Some outposts lacked essential weaponry, posing operational gaps and risks to reservists.

Englman also noted that some combat soldiers lacked training on essential weapons systems despite being deployed in high-risk areas.

The audit also found gaps in surveillance infrastructure, noting that “only parts” of a security wall along the border had been completed by June 2023. It also described the border wall as “outdated,” and said frequently false alarms eroded soldiers’ readiness.

Englman recommended at the time that “the Prime Minister and Security Cabinet examine the implications of Lebanon’s non-compliance with Resolution 1701” and that the IDF Chief of Staff review the operational response required along the Blue Line.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in Southern Lebanon south of the Litani River.

The ban on Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanon was reinforced by the ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024.

Responding to the audit’s release, the IDF said in a statement, “It’s important to note that the audit reflects the situation before the outbreak of the ‘Swords of Iron’ war and does not reflect the current status on the ground.”

The IDF stressed that it had implemented operational plans tailored to the threats posed by Hezbollah, which were updated regularly and deployed during the war. It also highlighted progress in upgrading surveillance infrastructure, fortifying border outposts, and enhancing military training.

“The IDF continues to improve its capabilities along the northern border and remains vigilant, prepared to address any emerging threats,” the IDF said.

Hezbollah rocket barrages forced thousands of residents of northern Israel to evacuate their homes. Leaders of the Iran-backed terror group vowed to continue the barrages as long as Israeli forces were in Gaza.

In September 2024, thousands of booby-trapped Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies exploded, followed by wide-ranging airstrikes on Hezbollah’s leadership, missiles, and other assets.

After Israeli forces began a ground operation on Oct. 1, soldiers found evidence that Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force had been planning to invade the Galilee.