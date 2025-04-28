Amb. Huckabee honors Americans slain on October 7th

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee places a wreath at a memorial honoring American victims of October 7th (Screenshot/X)

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee honors the American victims of October 7th and vows to fight for the return of hostages still held in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

U.S. Ambassador to Mike Huckabee participated in a memorial service honoring American citizens who were murdered on October 7th by terrorists, along with those who fell in battle in the subsequent Israel-Hamas war.

“This evening, I attended a moving ceremony to honor no less than 46 Americans murdered on Oct. 7 and 23 dual U.S.-Israeli citizens who have died fighting terrorism since,” Huckabee wrote on his official X account.

“Together with their families, I pray their sacrifices were not in vain,” he added.

Huckabee concluded the post by writing “May their memories be a blessing,” a traditional phrase used by Jews to honor the dead.

Last week, Huckabee met face-to-face with families whose loved ones are still held hostage in Gaza, more than 18 months after the massacres.

Speaking to media, Huckabee said the families’ “anguish” is “simply unimaginable,” adding that he was “deeply moved” by their stories.

Huckabee placed special focus on Edan Alexander, a dual U.S.-Israel citizen who was kidnapped from his army base on October 7th.

Alexander is believed to still be alive, with Hamas releasing several videos of the captive soldier since his abduction.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure Edan Alexander is reunited with his family,” Huckabee said.

The ambassador also stressed that he will work to ensure the return of the bodies of four Americans who were murdered on October 7th, and whose bodies were kidnapped.

The deceased American hostages remaining in Gaza include two soldiers, Itai Chen and Omer Netura.

Chen, born in Israel to a father originally from New York, was killed by terrorists during the onslaught. He also held German citizenship via his Israeli-born mother, Chagit.

Neutra, who was raised in Long Island, New York, was also killed in battle during the invasion.

New York-born Judith Weinstein Haggai and her Israeli husband, Gadi Haggai, who gained U.S. citizenship via his marriage to her, were murdered outside of their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.