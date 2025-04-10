Mike Huckabee confirmed as new US ambassador to Israel

Mike Huckabee at his hearing for the post of ambassador to Israel on Mar. 25, 2025. (X Screenshot)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Huckabee’s confirmation, calling it “a great day for the Israeli-American alliance.”

By World Israel News Staff

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday as the new U.S. ambassador to Israel in a 53-46 vote mostly along party lines.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, a pro-Israel Democrat, was the only member of his party to vote in favor of Huckabee.

Huckabee, a 69-year-old Baptist minister, is an Evangelical Christian who has maintained strong support for Israel during his decades in politics.

“Congratulations to my dear friend @GovMikeHuckabee upon being confirmed as the next ambassador of the United States to Israel,” wrote Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X.

“This is a great day for the Israeli-American alliance.”

Netanyahu’s sentiments were shared by others across the political spectrum, including Opposition leader Yair Lapid and National Unity chair Benny Gantz, who similarly welcomed Huckabee’s confirmation.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office shortly after Huckabee was confirmed, Trump stressed that he will “be fantastic” as ambassador. “He’s going to bring home the bacon, even though bacon isn’t too big in Israel. I had to clear that up,” the president quipped.

Huckabee, who has reportedly visited Israel more than 100 times, is the first non-Jewish U.S. ambassador to Israel since James B. Cunningham, who served in the role from 2008 to 2011 under the Bush and Obama administrations.

“What happened on October 7th was revolting. And I’m infuriated by how so much of the world and the media are turning against Israel,” Huckabee told All Israel News during a solidarity visit to the Jewish state just weeks after the 2023 massacres.

“I came here to say loud and clear that Evangelicals stand with Israel,” Huckabee continued. “We believe in the Bible, and we are grateful that God made it crystal clear that He loves Israel and the Jewish people and has chosen to bless them.”

“Evangelicals are praying without ceasing for Israel’s hostages to come home quickly and victory over Israel’s enemies,” he said.