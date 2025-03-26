Search

WATCH: Mike Huckabee – ‘The Israel-US connection is ‘spiritual not geopolitical’

Mike Huckabee, nominated as ambassador to Israel, emphasized the unwavering bond between Israel and the United States, affirming U.S. support for Israel and its efforts to destroy Hamas.

