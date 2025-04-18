WATCH: Ambassador Mike Huckabee visits Western Wall upon arriving in Israel April 18, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ambassador-mike-huckabee-visits-western-wall-upon-arriving-in-israel/ Email Print Upon assuming his role in Israel, U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee placed a handwritten note from President Trump, expressing a prayer for peace in the region.Join the GPO’s live broadcast of US Ambassador to Israel Huckabee’s statement at the Western Wall. https://t.co/3OEJCNfyeT— Government Press Office (@GPOIsrael) April 18, 2025 Statement by US Ambassador to Israel, Mr. Mike Huckabee, during his visit at the Western Wall pic.twitter.com/w583wbDnbC — Government Press Office (@GPOIsrael) April 18, 2025 Welcome to Israel, @USAmbIsrael Mike Huckabee!We wish you much success as you begin your important mission.We are confident that together, we will elevate the unbreakable bond between Israel and the United States to even greater heights. pic.twitter.com/MT4ZF0FQd7 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 18, 2025 Incoming US Ambassador Mike Huckabee arrived this morning at the Western Wall where he prayed and placed notes. "I cannot think of a better time to come and to bring this message of goodwill." pic.twitter.com/NdeiL2Zh5G— Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) April 18, 2025 Read WATCH: Amazing drone show in Florida pays tribute to President Trump Ambassador Mike HuckabeeDonald TrumpWestern Wall