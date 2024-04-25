WATCH: Ilhan Omar ‘moved’ by anti-Israel encampment at University of Minnesota April 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ilhan-omar-moved-by-anti-israel-encampment-at-university-of-minnesota/ Email Print Omar a representative of Minnesota praised the terror-supporting students for their violent actions against preventing a ‘genocide’ in Gaza.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/WhatsApp-Video-2024-04-25-at-12.24.26_1574e772.mp4 anti-Israel encampmentAntisemitismIlhan OmarUniversity of Minnesota