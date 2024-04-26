WATCH: Thousands of Israel supporters demonstrate outside Columbia gates April 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-thousands-of-israel-supporters-demonstrate-outside-columbia-gates/ Email Print Jewish and Christian leaders took to the streets around Columbia University, the site of violent—aggressive, and antisemitic riots. 🚨 HAPPENING NOW: Israel supporters chant "Bring Them Home!" in reference to the hundreds of hostages Hamas is holding captives outside the Columbia University pro-Hamas protest.pic.twitter.com/LIjIcc1JHA— Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) April 26, 2024 Thousands showed up for the Pro Israel rally in front of the Nazi university @Columbia together with the families of the hostages pic.twitter.com/45IfZMfIzS— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) April 26, 2024 "We stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters" People gathered outside Colombia University to proudly stand with Israel. 🇮🇱🇺🇸Video: @seanfeucht pic.twitter.com/ThZ2NmnnlH— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) April 26, 2024 “They were expecting 200-500 people and what showed up was thousands of people marching in the streets.” 🙏🏽🇮🇱Thank you to EVERYONE who rallied with us last night and thank you NYPD for keeping everyone safe. #UnitedForIsraelMarch pic.twitter.com/5svuVRFRRu— Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) April 26, 2024Read WATCH: Canada's opposition leader expresses commitment to fight against pervasive antisemitism Columbia UniversityHamas supporterspro-Israel