WATCH: Israeli flags raised at Rafah crossing as IDF takes control May 7, 2024

Israeli tanks rolled into Rafah capturing the Gaza side of the border. 

🚨🇮🇱🇵🇸ISRAEL CONFIRMS CONTROL OF RAFAH CROSSINGThe IDF released a statement confirming they have taken control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing along with footage."Following intelligence information that indicated the use of the Rafah crossing for terrorist purposes,… pic.twitter.com/aXfSHB1Ef1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 7, 2024 

https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WhatsApp-Video-2024-05-07-at-09.18.57_420b52b8.mp4 

MUST WATCHIDF raising the Israeli flag in Rafah pic.twitter.com/K6y2G6mhwh — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 7, 2024