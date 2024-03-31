WATCH: UK police officer defends swastikas at anti-Israel protest March 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-uk-police-officer-says-illegal-display-of-swastikas-depends-on-the-context/ Email Print The police officer, when asked if a swastika being carried by anti-Israel protesters was antisemitic, said it ‘depends on the context.’ A London police officer was unwilling to intervene against people carrying Nazi symbols at the anti-Israel protest in London todayHe said “it depends on the co text whether they are illegal or not”Where have we heard that before? Via @emilykschrader pic.twitter.com/Bask72p2aQ— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 30, 2024 AntisemitismMet PoliceswastikasUK