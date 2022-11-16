FARRAKHAN: Jews need to apologize to blacks for killing, rape, castration November 16, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/farrakhan-jews-need-to-apologize-to-blacks-for-killing-rape-castration/ Email Print Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan outdid himself in his recent diatribe defending Kyrie Irving and Kanye West while slamming Jews for the alleged “horror” their parents have done to blacks in America and throughout the world. AntisemitismHolocaustKanye WestKyrie IrvingLouis FarrakhanRacism