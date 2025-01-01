NY’s Sid Rosenberg recognized as ‘Best of 2024—news/talk radio host’

Barrett Media is a leading publishing and consulting company, providing daily coverage of radio, television, and digital brands in the sports, news, and music media industries.

By John Hasten, JNS

New York conservative radio talk show host Sid Rosenberg was recognized on Monday by Barrett Media president and founder Jason Barrett the a “Best of 2024—news/talk radio host.”

Rosenberg broadcast his top-rated morning show, “Sid & Friends in the Morning,” live to his 77 WABC audience from the JNS studios in Jerusalem during two visits to Israel in 2024, and plans on returning to the Jewish state for more shows in April.

“This recognition is huge,” Rosenberg told JNS. “There are thousands of radio hosts across the country, some really big names out there, and they pick one. Barrett’s is the industry standard. They cover us on their website about three times a week throughout the year, and for them to single me out, and my show, it is a big honor.”

He continued, “Looking back at 2024, there were so many big moments for the show. President-elect Donald Trump was on the show five times, and people will always remember my remarks at the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City, just a few days before the election.

“Trump played a huge role in our success, but honestly I believe our two trips to Israel, in January, and then in October, for the one-year commemoration of the October 7 massacre, those are the pivotal reasons this show gained national success,” Rosenberg said.

He elaborated, “On October 7, 2024, while broadcasting from Sderot, Israel, we had President Trump on the phone for 28 minutes, where he expressed his love for Israel and the Jewish people. We also met with President [Isaac] Herzog, and broke the Yom Kippur fast with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu. All of this within a span of six days. So my connection to Israel, thanks to our friends at the One Israel Fund organization, is the biggest reason we had such great success in 2024.”

Barrett Media is a leading publishing and consulting company, providing daily coverage of radio, television and digital brands in the sports, news and music media industries.

Rosenberg was also quick to attribute his show’s success to his live broadcasts from the JNS studio.

“On those two trips, in January, and October, we broadcast eight shows. Six out of the eight came from the JNS studios in Jerusalem. So you at JNS should take a bow as well for this recognition.”

Rosenberg said that he is excited for what 2025 will bring, including attending and covering Trump’s inauguration in Washington on Jan. 20, two live shows from the Super Bowl in New Orleans in February, and his trip to Israel planned for April, surrounding Israel’s 77th Independence Day.

“We’re kicking off 2025 in a big way, and I’m looking forward to coming back to Israel. JNS and its CEO Alex Traiman are at the very center of my relationship, and the show’s relationship, with Israel. This upcoming trip is very exciting,” he said.

Top show

Barrett Media also saluted “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” as the “Best of 2024—news/talk radio show.” This past month, co-host Clay Travis spent a week broadcasting from the JNS studio in Jerusalem, on a trip to Israel as a guest of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Travis told JNS he was grateful for the acknowledgement. “It’s always an honor to be recognized, especially after such a critical election year. Buck and I left nothing on the field and had a blast in the process. We look forward to a winning season for America in ’25!”