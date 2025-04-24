Celebrities unite with Holocaust survivors in powerful new exhibition

The exhibition features portraits of Holocaust survivors alongside major talents including Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner, Billy Porter, David Schwimmer, Chelsea Handler, Wolf Blitzer among many others.

By Jewish Breaking News

Last night, New York City’s Detour Gallery hosted the debut of “Borrowed Spotlight,” a moving portrait series that pairs Holocaust survivors with prominent celebrities to preserve survivor stories and educate the next generation.

Acclaimed fashion photographer Bryce Thompson’s powerful large-scale portraits and survivor testimonies took center stage, designed to spark reflection about Holocaust history at a time when awareness is diminishing.

According to the project’s organizers, 20% of people worldwide have never heard of the Holocaust, less than half recognize its historical accuracy, and over 60% don’t know that six million Jews were murdered.

The event drew numerous VIPs including Kat Graham, Gregg Sulkin, Remi Bader, and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Lexi Barbuto.

Other notable attendees included influencers Ellie Zeiler and Eitan Bernath, models Daniela Braga and Daphne Groeneveld, and fashion figures David Carmi and Moti Ankari.

“This project was born from a sense of urgency,” Thompson told Aish.com.

“I was witnessing rising antisemitism, denial, and misinformation about the Holocaust. I began connecting Holocaust survivors with some of the most recognizable faces in media, fashion and entertainment asking: what happens when we borrow that spotlight for something bigger than ourselves?”

The exhibition features portraits of Holocaust survivors alongside major talents including Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner, Billy Porter, David Schwimmer, Chelsea Handler, Wolf Blitzer, Ashley Benson, and Barbara Corcoran, among many others.

“It is not every day you get to do a photoshoot with a 107-year old Holocaust survivor. But through the @borrowedspotlight project, I was lucky enough to spend time with, and help to amplify the story of, the beautiful Risa Igelfeld,” Actress Jenna Dewan shared on Instagram.

The coffee table book accompanying the exhibition features a foreword by Cindy Crawford, who wrote: “When I was asked to participate in this book, it was an instant yes. I’ve always believed in being part of the solution, not the problem. The opportunity to meet and converse with a Holocaust survivor felt deeply meaningful.”

Proceeds from book sales will support campaigns to educate younger generations about the Holocaust, while a private auction of select prints will benefit Selfhelp, which provides services to Holocaust survivors in New York, and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.