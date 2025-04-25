Hamas and Hezbollah face backlash over Pope Francis tributes

Vatican officials confirmed Pope Francis will be laid to rest following a funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Saturday at 10:00 AM.

By Jewish Breaking News

Hamas and Hezbollah are facing fierce criticism after both terrorist groups expressed condolences following Pope Francis’s death.

When news broke of the pontiff’s passing on Monday, Hamas lauded Francis as “a man of humanitarian stances who opposed aggression and genocide,” while Hezbollah described him as “inspiring” and praised his support for Lebanon.

An investigation by Newsweek found that the online backlash was severe amongst hardline terror supporters.

“Hamas—one day offering condolences for the Rafidi who kills Sunnis, and another day for the Pope—and then they expect victory from God,” wrote one critic on X, using a derogatory term for Shia Muslims.

“The Party of Satan mourns the leader of the polytheists out of hypocrisy and flattery toward the Crusaders,” another writes.

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb similarly faced mockery for calling the Pope a “brother in humanity,” and when Iraqi Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani issued a mourning message, detractors were quick to invoke religious doctrine.

“Praying for mercy for a non-Muslim after their death contradicts many verses of the Holy Quran, which state that the fate of those who disbelieve in Islam is the Hellfire,” one Facebook user declared.

Israel’s response has been complicated as well. Government officials retracted a social media post showing the pontiff at Jerusalem’s Western Wall following domestic uproar over the pope’s persistent criticism of Israel’s defensive operations in Gaza.

Yesterday, Vatican officials confirmed Pope Francis will be laid to rest following a funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Saturday at 10:00 AM.

Until then, the pontiff’s remains will lie in state within St. Peter’s Basilica, where officials expect more than 100,000 mourners to pay their final respects.