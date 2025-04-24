IDF tank driver fell fighting in northern Gaza

Israeli military vehicles and tanks seen near the Israeli-Gaza border, as they prepare to enter for a military operation, October 6, 2024. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

An IDF tank driver, whose name has not yet been cleared for publication, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

He served in the 79th Battalion in the Machatz Brigade (14th).

In the same incident, an officer in the Yahalom Unit and a 79th Battalion reservist were seriously wounded.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital and are receiving medical attention.

Earlier in the week, Warrant Officer Ghaleb Sliman Alnasasra, 35, a tracker with the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade, lost his life while bravely trying to save fellow soldiers injured in an ambush.

Alnasasra was the first soldier to be killed since the resumption of IDF operations in Gaza following the breakdown of the ceasefire agreement.

Preliminary reports from the IDF indicate that a group of soldiers came under fire from Hamas terrorists who emerged from a tunnel located in the buffer zone near the Israeli border. The military inspected and cleared that same tunnel just days earlier.

The attackers targeted an unarmored military vehicle with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), leaving two soldiers critically injured. A rescue team, including Warrant Officer Ghaleb Sliman Alnasasra, quickly responded to the scene. While they were assisting the wounded, Hamas militants detonated an explosive device near their vehicle.

The explosion claimed Alnasasra’s life and left three other soldiers seriously injured.

Alnasasra, a Bedouin-Israeli from Rahat, is survived by his wife and three children. His family is deeply rooted in the Rahat community, with a strong tradition of military service. Speaking to the Hebrew-language outlet Ynet, his uncle Salim described the loss as devastating.

“He was incredibly dear to me,” Salim said. “Ghaleb was deeply respected and admired by everyone who knew him.”