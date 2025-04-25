Search

WATCH: Iranian ambassador to Lebanon – ‘If not stopped, Israel would occupy from the Nile to the Euphrates’

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani, wounded in the recent pager attack, claimed Iran has prevented the full occupation of the Middle East by Israel and insisted that Hezbollah and Hamas remain undefeated despite mounting casualties.

