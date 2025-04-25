WATCH: Iranian ambassador to Lebanon – ‘If not stopped, Israel would occupy from the Nile to the Euphrates’

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani, wounded in the recent pager attack, claimed Iran has prevented the full occupation of the Middle East by Israel and insisted that Hezbollah and Hamas remain undefeated despite mounting casualties.

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani Who Was Injured in the Pager Attack: Without Iran, Israel Would Occupy to All Countries between the Nile and the Euphrates; Hizbullah and Hamas Have Not Been Defeated – Our Martyrs Give Us Power pic.twitter.com/qUU9Ry5bAX — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 25, 2025