FBI arrests pro-Hamas activists from University of Michigan

Federal agents conduct multiple raids in Michigan, arresting anti-Israel activists wanted in connection with probe of antisemitic vandalism.

By World Israel News Staff

The FBI arrested multiple pro-Hamas activists linked to the University of Michigan Wednesday, apparently as part of a sweeping crackdown on anti-Israel and antisemitic vandalism in the area.

According to a report by the Detroit Free Press, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and other law enforcement agencies executed search warrants Wednesday morning at homes in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Canton, Michigan in what local officials described as part of an ongoing vandalism investigation.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office confirmed it obtained the warrants and emphasized the raids were unrelated to campus protests.

“Our search warrants were not related to protest activity on the campus of the University of Michigan nor the Diag encampment,” said Danny Wimmer, spokesperson for Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“Today’s search warrants are in furtherance of our investigation into multijurisdictional acts of vandalism.” He also clarified that immigration enforcement was not a factor in the searches.

However, attorney Liz Jacob of the Sugar Law Center in Detroit, who is representing several individuals whose homes were searched, claimed that the raids were politically motivated.

“Everyone who was raided has taken part in protest and has some relationship to the University of Michigan,” Jacob said. “We are totally convinced that, but for their viewpoints, these students would not have been targeted.”

The warrants were signed by Judge Michelle Friedman Appel, chief judge of the Oak Park District Court. Her jurisdiction includes Huntington Woods, home to University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker.

In December, Acker’s home was vandalized in an incident involving antisemitic graffiti and property damage while his family was inside.

Similar incidents occurred last June at the Southfield law firm where Acker is a senior partner, and again last month at the home of U-M Provost Laurie McCauley in Ann Arbor, where antismeitic graffiti was spray-painted and a window was broken.