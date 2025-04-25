WATCH: Anti-Israel students at Stockholm University reenact an IDF ‘checkpoint’ April 25, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-students-at-stockholm-university-reenact-an-idf-checkpoint/ Email Print Anti-Israel students staged a mock IDF checkpoint inside Stockholm University, where they arrested and blindfolded ‘Palestinian’ students in a reenactment of the war crimes they accuse the IDF of committing.Anti-Israel students and activists perform a “re-enactment of Israeli war crimes in Gaza” at Stockholm University, Sweden pic.twitter.com/hMO25emIUG— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 23, 2025 anti-Israel protestersIDFStockholm