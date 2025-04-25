Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel students at Stockholm University reenact an IDF ‘checkpoint’

Anti-Israel students staged a mock IDF checkpoint inside Stockholm University, where they arrested and blindfolded ‘Palestinian’ students in a reenactment of the war crimes they accuse the IDF of committing.

