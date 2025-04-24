Senator Schumer accuses Trump of ‘weaponizing antisemitism’ to defund universities

The letter follows Harvard University’s announcement that it would sue the Trump Administration for its decision to cancel $2 billion in funding to the iconic school.

Senator Minority Leader, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, accused Trump of “weaponizing antisemitism” in his decision to cut federal funding to certain universities for failing to protect Jewish students.

Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish politician in the US, posted on social media on Holocaust Remembrance Day, “Stop disgracefully weaponizing antisemitism to attack universities.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined other Jewish Democratic senators in urging the Trump administration to abandon its current policy. His statement followed a letter addressed directly to the president by Schumer and four fellow Democrats—Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Adam Schiff of California, and Brian Schatz of Hawaii.

“[Trump’s] failing to address the real problem of antisemitism—instead using this crisis as a pretext to attack those who disagree,” he wrote.

Schumer and others who signed the letter wrote that they were disturbed by Trump’s “broad and extralegal attacks against universities and higher education institutions as well as members of their communities.”

The letter added that Trump’s actions “seem to go far beyond combating antisemitism, using what is a real crisis as a pretext to attack people and institutions who do not agree with you.”

The letter continued that Trump was “undermining or even destroying these vital institutions while hiding behind claims of tackling antisemitism as a guise” and requested that Trump answer certain questions in the letter by April 30.

At a campaign rally last August in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Trump accused the Democrats of siding with Hamas and anti-Israel factions on the far-left in the U.S., labeling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer a “proud member” of the terrorist group.