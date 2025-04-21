Gazan, who accused Hamas of rape, charged with espionage

Palestinians take part in an anti-Hamas protest, calling to end the war with Israel, in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, March 26, 2025. (Photo by Flash90)

The report stated that the man had criticized Hamas on social media via a fake account.

By Shachar Kleiman, JNS

A Hamas security official reported in the past 24 hours that a Gaza resident had been arrested on charges of spying for Israel and attempting to collect intelligence on Israeli hostages held in the Strip.

According to a statement quoted on one of Hamas’s platforms, the alleged “spy,” identified only as T., was detained several months ago after being spotted “acting suspiciously” near garbage containers in one of Gaza’s neighborhoods.

Under Hamas interrogation, the detainee was forced to “confess” to establishing contact with Israeli intelligence back in 2022, after being approached by an Israeli officer.

According to the detainee, the Israeli officer posed as the head of a foreign media organization seeking to gather testimonies and stories from Hamas rivals in Gaza.

This, combined with the nature of the charges, suggests the arrest was politically motivated, aimed at silencing dissent through false accusations and intimidation.

During the interrogation, the detainee was also coerced into “admitting” that he had received money from several foreign countries in exchange for “fabricated stories” about Hamas’s conduct, alleging theft, murder, and rape against residents of the Strip.

A commander in Hamas’s internal security apparatus said the group had intelligence assessments regarding Israel’s efforts to locate the hostages.

“We tracked numerous signs, including the behavior and movements of collaborators. These efforts are what help us thwart such operations and preserve the safety of the prisoners,” the commander said.

As reported, the Palestinian man was forced to confess following an investigation by Hamas.

Previous reports have indicated that the organization’s terrorists routinely subject detainees to violent torture, leading them to confess to any charge.

It is worth noting that in recent weeks, the terrorist group has been actively suppressing protests that erupted in northern Gaza demanding its ouster.