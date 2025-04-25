Israeli Arabs visit the UK to defend their country

Yoseph Haddad has become one of the most articulate supporters of his country at home and abroad, where he makes the case for Israel to different constituencies, in Hebrew, Arabic, and English.

By Hugh Fitzgerald, Frontpage Magazine

Yoseph Haddad, the well-known Israeli Arab who served in the IDF, has become an articulate defender of Israel in speeches all over the UK.

Including a memorable evening at the Oxford Union, recently organized by a group of 35 Israeli Arabs — Muslim, Christian, and Druze — to travel to the UK and to speak from their own experience in Israel, defending the state from the canard that it practices “apartheid.”

They were determined to protest against this and the calumnies hurled at the Jewish state, the anti-Israel lies that have spread across campuses everywhere in the western world, and with special virulence in the UK.

More on their determination to set the record straight on Israel, to protest not against Israel, but against its calumniators, can be found here: “Israeli influencer speaks up for Gaza hostages on London Underground,” Jewish News Syndicate, April 4, 2025:

Israeli influencer Yoseph Haddad, who is leading a delegation of fellow Israeli Arabs—Muslims, Christians, and Druze—to the U.K. in an effort to confront increasing delegitimization of Israel, took to the London Underground in a video released on Thursday morning to provide passengers with an alternative view of the Jewish state.

Wearing a black jacket with the words “London 2025” printed on the back in Hebrew, Arabic, and English, Haddad, wearing a long yellow ribbon—the symbol of the campaign to free the captives held in Gaza—around his left wrist, began addressing commuters.

Haddad, surrounded by his fellow delegation members, started by asking for people’s attention.

“Usually, you hear anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian messages on the Underground,” he said. “They tell you that Israel is an apartheid state and that it is committing genocide.

“We’re Arabs from Israel, and we’re here to tell you that Hamas is a terrorist organization. Hamas murdered and raped Jews and Arabs from Israel. Don’t believe the terrorist sympathizers, and don’t believe Hamas supporters.

“For anyone who tells you that Israel is an apartheid state, we Arabs are here to tell you that they lie. Support our hostages who have been in captivity for 544 days in Gaza. We still have 59 hostages there.”

And he might have added that Arabs serve on the Supreme Court, sit in the Knesset, are treated in the same hospitals by the same medical personnel as Israeli Jews, work in the same offices and factories, play on the same sports teams and in the same orchestras, start businesses together, from restaurants to high-tech start-ups, and then he could have noted in an epistrophe after each observation, “What kind of an apartheid state is that?”

At the end of his remarks, Haddad, an IDF veteran who was seriously wounded during the Second Lebanon War, cupped his hands to his mouth and began a chant of “Let them go!” referring to the Israeli citizens—alive and dead—who remain in Hamas tunnels….

Yoseph Haddad is an Arab Israeli, a Christian, and an IDF veteran who served in the Golani Brigade and was wounded in the Second Lebanon War.

He has become one of the most articulate supporters of his country at home and abroad, where he makes the case for Israel to different constituencies, in Hebrew, Arabic, and English.

Yoseph Haddad is quite an Arab. And quite an Israeli. I thought you’d want to know.