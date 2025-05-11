Hostages in Gaza: Devastating medical report reveals alarming conditions

Families of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip and activists protest at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, May 5, 2025. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The report documents a disturbing pattern of injuries, abuse, starvation, and psychological trauma.

By Jewish Breaking News

A harrowing new medical mapping report compiled by the Hostages’ Families Headquarters offers a glimpse into the suffering endured by Israelis still held hostage in Gaza.

Alon Ahel (24) is nearly blind in one eye, malnourished, isolated, and severely anxious.

Yosef Ohana (24) suffers from extreme digestive distress and abuse, leading to unconsciousness and dangerous weight loss.

Avinatan Or (32) is held in squalor with poor mental health due to hunger and dehydration.

Matan Angrest (21) survived a lynching and remains caged with possible permanent disabilities and deep trauma.

Elkana Bohbut (35), asthmatic and severely malnourished, is held in tunnels and mentally deteriorating.

Ziv (27) and Gali Berman (27) are held apart, starved, and interrogated—Ziv has a head injury.

Rom Braslavski (21) suffers from asthma, scoliosis, skin conditions, and lacks his glasses.

Bipin Joshi (24), a Nepali student, had allergies pre-abduction—his current condition is unknown.

Guy Dalal (23) and Evyatar David (24) were severely abused, starved, and are in profound psychological distress—David also suffers from vision damage.

Nimrod Cohen (20), a soldier, has been tortured and held in chains, enduring infections and rashes.

Bar Kupershtein (22) is pale, exhausted, and in despair.

Eitan Horn (37) has a chronic skin disease, severe infections, and life-threatening malnutrition.

Segev Kalfon (27) suffers from PTSD, chronic pain, and is chained in inhumane conditions.

Ariel Cunio (26) has not been seen since his abduction. David Cunio (34) has shown signs of life, but his health remains unknown.

Omri Miran (47) is isolated in tunnels, starving, and likely mentally deteriorating.

Eitan Mor (24) has shown signs of life, but no medical updates exist.

Tamir Nimrodi (20) was last seen barefoot, in pajamas, without glasses.

Matan Zangauker (24) is held in darkness, with rats and spiders, possibly battling a degenerative disease.

The families of the hostages are pleading for urgent intervention from the International Red Cross.