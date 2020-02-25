House Democrats may wipe out Ocasio-Cortez’s seat in revenge for her war on incumbents

The New York Post says that Ocasio-Cortez has angered establishment Democrats.

By World Israel News Staff

“Don’t be surprised when the established Democrats who’ll control redistricting after the 2020 Census do their best to eliminate her seat,” The New York Post says of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in a Sunday editorial.

The possibility that Ocasio-Cortez, the shiniest new star in the Democratic firmament, could be targeted by her own party for elimination may come as a surprise to some. But she has made enemies of the party’s old guard by targeting incumbents.

“It’s time to elect a progressive majority in Congress accountable to strong, grassroots movements that push support for issues like Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, racial justice, & more,” she tweeted on Friday.

Her Courage to Change PAC released its first list of endorsements of congressional newcomers on Friday. Four of them are facing off against incumbents in Illinois, New York, Texas and New Mexico.

Ocasio-Cortez recently launched her PAC with the purpose of supporting those “who refuse to bow to establishment pressure.”

“Courage to Change will be directly donating to these candidates, raising them money via email and social, also working to recruit volunteers,” said Corbin Trent, a campaign spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez, according to the Post.

Ocasio-Cortez herself is the biggest fundraising draw for Democrats, raising $1.42 million between July 1 through Sept. 3. (Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who headed the impeachment of President Donald Trump was second, netting $1.26 million.)

The freshman Democrat, 30, further caused bad blood between herself and established party leaders by refusing to pay $250,000 in dues to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

She was protesting a policy to “blacklist” organizations that support Democratic challengers running to unseat incumbents.

“DCCC made clear that they will blacklist any org that helps progressive candidates like me,” she said. “I can choose not to fund that kind of exclusion,” she said, according to USA Today.

“I give quite a bit to fellow Dems – we’ve fundraised over $300,000 for others (more than my ‘dues’), w/ over 50% going to swing seats,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Jan. 10 in defense of her decision.

The New York Post says the combination of undermining incumbents and refusing to pay dues will “likely” lead the Democratic establishment to redistrict her seat out of existence.