Houthi military expert warns ballistic missile launch could reach Israel

The threat came hours after the Houthis’ launch attack on the UAE during President Isaac Herzog’s visit to the Gulf country.

By World Israel News Staff

Yemni military expert Brig.-Gen Abdallah Jafari, in a TV interview with Iran’s Al-Alam TV last week, threatened that the Houthi rebels’ weapons could reach Tel Aviv, Eilat and Dubai.

“The very same missiles and drones that have reached the UAE today will reach the ports of Tel Aviv and Eilat,” Al-Jafari, an authority on the Houthi rebels, said at the time, according to a translation by Middle East Media Research Institute.

“There are also other missiles and drones with a longer range – a range of 2,500 KM – and they can go beyond the Zionist entity,” he added.

Al-Jafari also warned that the weapons could reach the UAE.

“Some of the targets that have been defined will be announced in the coming days. Personally I believe that the Burj Khalifa and Expo 2020 will be targeted,” he said.

The interview aired just after the Iran-backed Houthis fired a ballistic missile, which was intercepted by the local air defense systems. The attack marked the third such ballistic missile launch in January, according to the UAE’s Defense Ministry, which reported that no damage or injuries had been caused.

The attack occurred during the two-day visit of President Isaac Herzog to Abu Dhabi.