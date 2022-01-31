Houthi rebels attack Emirates during Israeli president’s visit

“There were no casualties, and the fragments of the ballistic missile fell outside of populated areas,” the UAE defense ministry confirmed.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels launched a missile at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday night while Israeli President Isaac Herzog was on an official visit to the country.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defense announced Monday that its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed the ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group from Yemen at the UAE.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that “there were no casualties resulting from the attack, and the fragments of the ballistic missile fell outside of populated areas.”

The UAE Air Force succeeded in destroying the missile launcher in Yemen after identifying its location, the statement added.

The ministry affirmed its “full readiness to deal with any threats,” adding that it will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks.”

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that the air traffic movement is normal and all flights are operating as usual.

Herzog’s delegation said that he was updated on the details of the incident.

“There has been none and there is no danger to the president and his entourage. The visit is expected to continue as planned,” his spokesperson stated.

Herzog is on an official two-day state visit to the country, the first by an Israeli president.

Speaking earlier in the day, Herzog stated that he “wished to emphasize that we completely support your security requirements and we condemn in all forms and language any attack on your sovereignty by terrorist groups.

“We are here together to find ways and means to bring full security to people who seek peace in our region.”

State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated that the U.S. “condemns the latest Houthi missile attack on Abu Dhabi. While Israel’s president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians.”

This attack by the Houthis was the third in two weeks.

A drone attack on the Musaffah ICAD 3 area near the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the airport two weeks ago killed three people and injured another six, and caused damage to infrastructure.

A week ago, the UAE air defense forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting the UAE, which were fired by the Houthi terrorist militia.

Israel is closely following these developments with an understanding that the south of the country and the port city of Eilat are within the range of the Houthis’ arsenal.

Zvi Yehezkeli, Channel 13 commentator on Arab affairs, warned earlier this month that the Houthi threat to Israel “is a serious threat. Iran has taken over Yemen. The threats must be taken seriously. Their missiles can also be aimed at the south of the country.”

He estimated that “it will not be long before Israel will have to attack the Houthis in Yemen.”