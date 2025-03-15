Humanitarian organizations operating within Israel are spearheading efforts against Jewish state, report finds

Several NGOs mentioned in the report allegedly fostered ties to internationally-recognized terrorist organizations and terrorist members.

Anti-Israel non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are exploiting Israeli visa laws to spread propaganda within the Jewish state, according to an analysis by NGO Monitor.

NGO Monitor, a Jerusalem-based research institute which scrutinizes the activity of international non-governmental organizations, compiled a report which alleges that hundreds of NGOs within Israel are promoting political advocacy under the guise of “humanitarianism.”

NGO Monitor argues that Israel should “thoroughly vet” organizations that apply for visas to operate within the Jewish state.

“Israel must thoroughly vet organizations applying for humanitarian visas. This assessment was understood as necessary to ensure that visa recipients implement projects in accordance with the stated purposes of their visas and that their activities serve humanitarian objectives – as opposed to furthering politicized agendas and campaigns.”

Many organizations registered under Israel’s Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs enact programs under the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA)—an agency which purports to “mobilize aid, share information, support humanitarian efforts, and advocate for crisis-affected communities.”

Although the UNOCHA lists its objectives in other war-torn countries as “saving lives” or “overcoming hunger,” the agency declares that its mission in Gaza is to secure, “The rights of Palestinians living under occupation, including those living under the blockade and other restrictions, are protected, respected and promoted in accordance with IHL [International Humanitarian Law] and IHRL [International Human Rights Law].”

For instance, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Diakonia, prominent humanitarian organizations that mostly operate within Judea and Samaria, have spent the 16 months following the Hamas-led Oct. 7 slaughters, “almost entirely focused on condemning Israel for its response in Gaza,” according to NGO Monitor.

Despite presenting themselves as an unbiased humanitarian organizations, they have spearheaded a litany of legal efforts against Israel, including “ filing thousands of cases in Israeli courts, causing gridlock, as well as furthering joint [Palestinian Authority and European Union] goals to expand Palestinian control in [West Bank Area C]” and publishing legal briefs encouraging other nations to “exert pressure on Israel to end ongoing violations of [International Humanitarian Law].”

In addition, these organizations also encourage the implementation of international sanctions against Israel, oftentimes backing efforts such as the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The report alleges that NRC produced a publication in 2023 which suggested “utilizing strategic measures like sanctions in trade relations or attaching conditions to trade agreements” against Israel in hopes of forcing the Jewish state to authorize Palestinian construction in Area C of Judea and Samaria.

In addition, the report states that Diakonia funds the Swedish chapter of the Ecumenical Accompaniment Programme in Palestine and Israel (EAPPI), which allegedly “sends activists to the West Bank, where they document alleged Israeli human rights violations.”

The data compiled by EAPPI is then “ incorporated into UN reporting” and also referenced in campaigns which call for the implementation of economic sanctions against Israel.

Furthermore, several NGOs mentioned in the report allegedly fostered ties to internationally-recognized terrorist organizations and terrorist members.

NRC has collaborated with other NGOs which are linked to terrorist groups such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), according to NGO Monitor.

Mohammed Al-Halabi, an employee of World Vision—a humanitarian organization which works alongside “local church and community leaders” in Gaza—was accused of “diverting funds and materials to Hamas for terror purposes.”

The report suggests that Israel “formulate a clear and comprehensive definition of what constitutes humanitarian activity” for NGOs wishing to operate within the boundaries of the Jewish state.

In addition, NGO Monitor states that Israel should build a database to track and observe humanitarian efforts within Israel. Moreover, the group argues that NGOs must be forced to “improve transparency” by outlining project goals, revealing partnerships, and disclosing grants.