IDF captures armed terrorists trying to cross border; Israelis injured in car-ramming

An IDF reserve soldier from the 10th division looking through binoculars as he guards near the Israeli Gaza border. (Flash90/Tomer Neuberg)

Two Gazans arrested trying cross border; a police officer and volunteer were injured in a car-ramming attack in Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Palestinian men armed with knives and a grenade were caught by Israeli security forces after attempting to infiltrate Israel from the Gaza Strip during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The IDF said in a statement that the pair had attempted to slip into Israel without revealing whether or not the men had managed to enter Israeli territory, or if they were stopped while the crossing was in progress.

The men were transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

In a separate incident an Israeli police officer and volunteer cop were hurt in a car-ramming attack in Samaria, in the Mateh Binyamin area on Saturday. A statement from police described them as being “mildly wounded” and they were not hospitalized after the incident.

According to Hebrew language media reports, a Palestinian man intentionally crashed his car into a police checkpoint. The driver and his passenger were arrested.

Also on Saturday, an Israeli woman in her 60s and her daughter were wounded after being assaulted in the Palestinian Authority-controlled town Na’alin, near Ramallah.

Two additional Israeli women were injured by a Palestinian stone throwing attack, as their car passed though the Bein Anun junction near Hebron.

In recent weeks, dozens of rock-throwing attacks in Judea and Samaria have resulted in hospitalizations, car crashes and serious injuries.

In a conversation with World Israel News in June, prominent right-wing activist Ayelet Lash said that the media downplays rock terror and rarely covers it.

“We are living in a war” in Judea and Samaria, Lash said. “People are wounded every single day. There are stone- and rock-throwing attacks, physical beatings, stabbings…it’s an intifada.”

The mainstream media only reports about stone throwing attacks when “there’s a complete disaster” and a victim is seriously injured or killed, she added.