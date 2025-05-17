IDF eliminates terrorist responsible for heinous murder of Israeli pregnant woman

According to the IDF, the terrorist responsible for the mother’s murder charged at the Israeli forces while shouting “Allahu Akbar” and carrying a suspicious backpack believed to be rigged with explosives.

By Jewish Breaking News

Israeli security forces successfully eliminated the terrorist responsible for this week’s deadly shooting attack that claimed the life of Tze’ela Gez, a pregnant woman, and critically injured her husband, Hananel Gez, as the couple traveled near the town of Bruchin.

In a joint operation conducted this afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) raided a hideout in the Palestinian town of Burkin, near Jenin.

Troops opened fire, neutralizing the terrorist before he could detonate the device. Thankfully, no Israeli forces were injured during the encounter.

Several other terrorist suspects were apprehended for questioning as part of the broader investigation, which remains ongoing.

Tze’ela Gez was murdered on Thursday as she and her husband were on their way to the hospital for the birth of their child.

Despite being critically wounded, Hananel managed to call for help.

Doctors delivered the baby in emergency surgery; the newborn remains in critical condition with small signs of improvement, local Israeli media reports.

The IDF and Shin Bet emphasized their ongoing commitment to tracking down terrorists and ensuring the safety of Israeli civilians.

“This was a heinous and cowardly attack targeting an innocent family. We will continue to act wherever necessary to bring such perpetrators to justice,” an IDF spokesperson stated.