IDF investigates death of American pro-Hamas activist during Nablus riots

Initial reports say that Eygi is a member of the pro-terrorist organization International Solidarity Movement.

By TPS

An American woman participating in a riot in the Arab village of Beita, south of Nablus, was killed today.

Initial reports indicate that Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, died during the riots. She reportedly holds passports from both the United States and Turkey.

Initial reports say that Eygi is a member of the pro-terrorist organization International Solidarity Movement, ISM.

ISM is a pro-Hamas organization. Israeli officials believe Eygi illegally entered Israel on a tourist visa and then conspired to participate in anti-Israel riots.

A spokesman of the DMU project, which monitors the activities of foreign anarchists, told TPS-IL, “In recent weeks, we have informed the Israeli authorities that the group of activists of the terrorist organization ISM, who have infiltrated Israel, are taking part in violent riots. It would have been enough for the State of Israel to apply its laws to prevent what happened in advance. The American law enforcement authorities must investigate how the citizens of the United States act within the framework of a Hamas-supporting organization, resort to violence, stir up the area and then come with complaints.”

Following reports of the death of the American, the IDF announced that it would review the actions of the soldiers responding to the rock throwing rioters.

ISM has a long history of anti-Israel hatred. Following the October 7 massacre in southern Israel, ISM official Paul Larudee posted, “Today our Palestinian brothers and sisters are teaching the Zionists a lesson.”