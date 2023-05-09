IDF soldiers shoot and kill Jewish woman disguised as Arab terrorist

A Jewish woman dressed up as an Arab terrorist was shot and killed on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 (Photo: courtesy)

The woman, a former soldier, was dressed in a niqab, holding an airgun and shouting “Allahu Akbar.”

By World Israel News Staff

A young Jewish woman, who apparently wished to commit suicide, was shot dead by IDF troops after she ran at them with an airgun while dressed as an Arab woman on Tuesday evening.

The woman was dressed head to toe in black, including a hijab, when she made out like she was attacking soldiers at the Metzadot Yehuda checkpoint in the south Hebron hills, yelling “Allahu Akbar”, arabic for God is great.

Prior to the incident, the young woman appeared to make her intentions clear to a friend over WhatsApp.

“If someone wants to die, an ordinary Jew, an Israeli, wearing Arab clothes, runs with a fake airsoft gun toward a checkpoint in the territories, shouts Allahu akbar because he wants to be shot because he wants to die, and then they only get shot in the legs and he stays alive, do you [put] them in prison for that? And if so, for how long and for what charge?” she asked the friend, who then reported their conversation to authorities about an hour and a half before the incident.

However, the news did not reach that particular checkpoint in time

“She sent me a picture of her wearing a hijab and a picture of a gun and asked me what would happen if she was only shot in the legs, I didn’t know if she was serious but I said I would report anyway,” the friend told Channel 12 news.

“She told me she was on the bus and going to the checkpoint to carry out an attack and go kill herself,” he said.

“I said I wouldn’t take any chances and called the police, I sent them the photo she sent me an hour and a half before the attack. Maybe her life could have been saved,” he added.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions after the IDF killed three senior leaders of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.