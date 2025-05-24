IDF strikes over 100 terror sites in Gaza as ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ ramps up

“Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” launched on May 16, is a wide-scale IDF campaign targeting the last Hamas and Islamic Jihad strongholds.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces conducted extensive operations across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the military said on Saturday, killing terrorists and dismantling booby-trapped structures, underground and surface infrastructure, and anti-tank missile posts used by Palestinian terrorists.

Simultaneously, the Israeli Air Force attacked more than 100 targets throughout the enclave, hitting terrorist operatives, “military” compounds and tunnel networks.

The IDF also destroyed the launcher used to fire a projectile at southern Israel on Friday, neutralizing the threat to nearby Israeli communities.

The IAF attacked more than 75 enemy targets across Gaza in a 24-hour period ending Friday morning, according to the military.

Among the targets were terrorist cells, rocket launchers, command and control centers, weapons storage facilities, and additional infrastructure.

IDF troops killed several terrorists in Gaza while striking Hamas compounds, weapons sites and sniper posts.

The military announced on Thursday that troops were working to establish operational control and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza.

As part of the ongoing operation, IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists—some in close-quarters combat—and destroyed approximately 200 targets, including observation posts, tunnel shafts and underground routes used by terrorist groups in the Strip.

Hundreds of airstrikes have been carried out so far, targeting armed operatives, weapons stockpiles and key infrastructure.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday reiterated that the campaign is aimed at establishing lasting security control throughout the entire Strip.