If appeal fails to overturn conviction,Trump could face extensive travel restrictions

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The historic conviction of former and possibly future President of the United States, Donald Trump, will have far-reaching implications, including extensive travel restrictions.

Trump, who was convicted on all 34 felony counts in the so-called “hush money trial,” may be barred from entering the UK, Australia, Canada, and many European countries.

However, there is some indication that, if elected, exceptions may be made to allow in Donald Trump, whose sentencing is scheduled on July 11, just four days before the Republican Convention.

Canada will be hosting the G7 summit in 2025, which may pose a problem for Donald Trump if he is elected president in November 2024.

However, he may be allowed into the country in a similar way that an exception was made for President George W. Bush, who was permitted to enter Canada on an official visit despite a 1976 drunken driving charge, although it was a misdemeanor rather than a felony.

However, Trump is determined to appeal the conviction and told supporters, “This is long from over” after hearing the verdict in a case that he has called “a scam.”

One strategy Trump’s lawyers could use in the appellate court is to point out how Alvin L. Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, extended the interpretation of election laws to elevate what could have been misdemeanors into felonies.

In the state of New York, simply falsifying business records is a misdemeanor rather than a felony unless it is connected to an additional crime.

Bragg added that Trump falsified business records to “win an election by unlawful means,” which put the actions in the category of felonies.

Trump’s lawyers could cite this as an example of overreach on Bragg’s part when the DA claimed that Trump’s ultimate aim was to manipulate the outcome of a federal election.

Barry Kamins, a retired judge and expert on criminal procedure, told the New York Times, “I certainly don’t think there has been a prosecution of falsifying business records like this one.”

He added, “This is all uncharted territory, as far as an appellate issue.”