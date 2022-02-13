‘If I were an investor, I would definitely invest in Israel,’ Bennett says

Secretary General Mathias Cormann attended the weekly Israeli cabinet meeting Sunday morning.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the strength of the Israeli economy at the weekly cabinet meeting Sunday morning, where he welcomed Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organization of Cooperation and Economic Development (OECD) and his delegation.

“Israel’s economy is on a good track,” Bennett said. “We’re recovering from the latest Covid wave remarkably well with rapid growth as you’re well aware of. This has to do with our decision to keep Israel’s economy open throughout the fourth and fifth wave, while diligently fighting the virus.

“So, we’re not on any extreme; we know the virus is much more than just flu but on the other hand, we’re not in hysteria that we need to close everything…

“We’ve formed our model which is many, many small actions to allow the economy and the conditions for parents to go to work, for children to go to school, for shops to remain open and for life to go on. The result of all of these actions is remarkable growth.”

He mentioned the government’s initiative to bring tens of thousands of young ultra-Orthodox men as well as the Arab sector into the workforce as well as the growing ties with the Emirates and other countries in the region.

“By and large, the trajectory is good. It’s taking time but it’s good. We’re seeing modernization, better education, but we have a long way to go. If I were an investor, I would definitely invest in Israel,” he said.