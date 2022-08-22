Influential NY organization calls Palestinian terrorists ‘victims of Israeli genocide’

The organization, Within Our Lifetime, does not distinguish between eliminated terrorists and innocent civilians.

By World Israel News Staff

An anti-Israel NGO that promotes a “globalized intifada” recently updated its rally kit, a resource for demonstrators, to include posters of terrorists killed in last month’s Operation Breaking Dawn as innocent victims of Israel’s “genocidal” aggression.

Within Our Lifetime (WOL) originally began as an offshoot of Students for Justice in Palestine but has grown in recent years to become one of the most influential anti-Israel organizations in New York.

In recent years, WOL has acted as an organizer of several major anti-Israel protests.

“In response to the occupation’s latest genocidal attack on Gaza in which 49 Palestinians were murdered in cold blood between August 5th and August 7th, we have added the full list of the names of the martyrs in Gaza and high resolution posters of them to the bottom of the toolkit,” read an Instagram post by WOL, linking users to the materials, The Jerusalem Post noted.

“Print them out and take pictures with them at protests and at home to continue the call to honor the martyrs of Palestine,” WOL urged supporters.

A look at the page in question on WOL’s site reveals that the organization does not distinguish between eliminated terrorists and innocent civilians, nor does it note those who were killed by misfired Islamic Jihad rockets that fell short in the Strip.

Rather, everyone who was killed during the hostilities is categorized as a victim of Israeli aggression.

For example, senior PIJ official Tayseer Mahmoud al-Jabari is listed as a “martyr,” alongside children who were killed by an errant Gaza-launched rocket.

The caption under al-Jabari’s photo asserts that he was “murdered in cold blood” and does not indicate in any way that he was an active member of a terror group.

In April 2022, a New York City rally organized by WOL saw demonstrators savagely attack a Jewish counter-protester.

In July 2022, one of the assailants was charged with a federal hate crime for the attack.