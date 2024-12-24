Revealed: IDF was unaware of six executed hostages in the area prior to discovery

One assessment concluded that the likelihood hostages were in the area was ‘medium to low.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An internal IDF investigation into the recovery of the bodies of six executed hostages in August confirmed that the army was unaware of the proximity of the captives prior to their discovery.

The bodies of Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and MSG Ori Danino were recovered by the army on August 31, 2024.

The findings of the investigation were communicated on Tuesday by IDF Chief Herzi Halevi to the families of the hostages.

According to the investigation’s findings, the troops of the 162nd Division launched an operation to defeat Hamas’s al-Tel Sultan Battalion following three months of fighting in Rafah. While fighting, they discovered additional tunnels.

A dedicated command center was established, led by Shayetet 13 and the 162nd Division, to monitor the underground areas and potentially locate hostages.

The assessment concluded that the likelihood hostages were in the area was “medium to low,” and yet they were instructed to operate with caution.

On August 27, hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi was rescued without prior information or any indication that he was there. The IDF halted operations for 24 hours to assess the likelihood of additional hostages in the area.

On August 31, 2024, the IDF found the bodies of the six executed hostages in an underground tunnel.

According to a pathological report, the hostages were estimated to have died on August 29. It was only on the 30th that the IDF had discovered the shaft of the tunnel where the hostages’ bodies were found after they had already been killed.

The investigation also found that although the ground forces acted with the utmost care and caution, their operations could have been a motivating factor in the terrorists deciding to execute the hostages.

“The IDF shares the grief of the families over their grievous loss and will continue to accompany them. The IDF is continuing to operate with all means to fulfill the supreme national mission of bringing home all the hostages,” the military stated.