Iran executes alleged top Israeli spy linked to assassination of Iranian officer

Mohsen Langarneshin, 34, was executed by Iran on April 30, 2025, after he was convicted of acting as a Mossad spy. (X)

Man accused by Iran of spying on behalf of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and aiding in the daring assassination of a Revolutionary Guard Corps officer in Tehran executed.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A man accused of spying on behalf of Israel and aiding in the daring 2022 assassination of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer in Tehran was executed Wednesday, Iranian media outlets reported.

Mohsen Langarneshin, a 34-year-old network security specialist from Isfahan, was hanged at Iran’s Evin prison Wednesday morning, following his conviction on espionage charges.

Iranian authorities and state-linked media outlets claimed Langarneshin was a “senior spy” in Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, linking him to the killing of Hassan Sayyad Khodaei – an IRGC officer accused of orchestrating plots against American, Israeli, and French targets.

Khodaei was shot and killed by gunmen on motorcycles outside his home in Tehran on May 22nd, 2022.

According to Iranian officials cited by the semi-official Tasnim news outlet, Langarneshin was recruited by the Mossad in the fall of 2020, and began operating on Israel’s behalf several months later. He reportedly met with his Mossad handlers twice, once in the Republic of Georgia, and once in Nepal.

Authorities say Langarneshin confessed to working on behalf of the Mossad, and was convicted on the basis of his confession.

Langarneshin’s family denied the allegations against him, claiming his confession was extracted under duress, while he was held for 43 days in solitary confinement and subjected to daily physical and psychological torture.

However, Iranian courts rejected three appeals by the family for a retrial.

In addition to aiding in the assassination of Khodaei, Langarneshin is accused of conducting reconnaissance on behalf of the Mossad, including photographing senior Iranian officials and targeted locations.

He also is accused of purchasing equipment used by other Mossad operatives, including buying a motorcycle used in the killing of Khodaei.