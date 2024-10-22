Iran hired 7 Jerusalem Arabs to kill Israeli nuclear scientist and mayor of Israeli city

Israeli police seen at the entrance to the East Jerusalem Neighborhood of Beit Hanina, September 8, 2020. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Operating under the guidance of Iranian handlers, the terror cell was directed to purchase a number of weaponsa, including grenades, and to gather intelligence for their attacks.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli authorities recently uncovered an Iranian-backed assassination squad operating out of Jerusalem, prosecutor revealed Tuesday, less than a day after the discovery of another Iran-backed cell in Israel was announced.

Seven Arab residents of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, ages 19 to 23, were arrested last month in connection to the investigation, authorities said Tuesday morning.

The terror cell was arrested while plotting several assassinations, including the murder of an Israeli nuclear scientist and the killing of a mayor of a city in central Israel.

The central suspect has been identified as Rami Alian, who is said to have recruited the six other suspects for a variety of missions, including torching cars in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem neighborhood, graffiti, and throwing a grenade at the home of an IDF soldier.

Operating under the guidance of Iranian handlers, the terror cell was directed to purchase a number of weaponsa, including grenades, and to gather intelligence for their attacks.

A day earlier, the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court on Monday lifted a publication ban, revealing that prosecutors are preparing to indict seven Israeli Jews for espionage on behalf of Iran.

The suspects, including an IDF soldier who went AWOL and two minors, are accused of being recruited by Iranian agents and carrying out various espionage missions on their behalf.

According to the probe, the suspects gathered intelligence on Israeli military sites, including air force bases at Nevatim and Ramat David, the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, and Iron Dome defense systems.

The suspects named are Aziz Nisanov, Alexander Sadikov, Yigal Nissan, Vyacheslav Gushchin, and Yevgeny Yoffe. The identities of the two minors remain classified under a gag order. The State Prosecutor plans to submit formal charges on Friday to the Haifa District Court, alleging serious security offenses.