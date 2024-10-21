Iranian spy cell in Israel uncovered

Seven Israeli Jews arrested for allegedly spying on Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense network and other key targets on behalf of Tehran.

By World Israel News Staff

Seven Israeli Jews from northern Israel were arrested recently on suspicion of spying on behalf of Iran, Israeli prosecutors revealed Monday.

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court on Monday lifted a publication ban, revealing that Israel’s State Prosecutor has filed a statement of intent to indict seven Israeli citizens from Haifa and other towns in northern Israel.

The suspects, including an IDF soldier who went AWOL and two minors, are accused of being recruited by Iranian agents and carrying out various espionage missions on their behalf.

According to the investigation, the suspects allegedly gathered intelligence on sensitive military sites, including Israel air force bases at Nevatim and Ramat David, the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, and Iron Dome defense systems.

Additionally, they received maps of strategic locations, such as the Golani Brigade training base.

The suspects named are Aziz Nisanov, Alexander Sadikov, Yigal Nissan, Vyacheslav Gushchin, and Yevgeny Yoffe. The identities of the two minors remain classified under a gag order. The State Prosecutor plans to submit formal charges on Friday to the Haifa District Court, alleging serious security offenses.

Prosecutors describe the case as one of the most severe espionage incidents investigated in recent years. The investigation has been overseen by the head of the Haifa District Security Prosecution team, Shelly Brazili-Zaavi, along with Attorney Einav Itzco-Gold, and Deputy State Attorney Alon Altman, specializing in national security matters.

Authorities say the suspects operated under the direction of two Iranian handlers with whom they maintained direct contact.

Over the past two years, the spy cell is alleged to have carried out numerous missions for these agents, including the collection of photographs and information related to Israeli military installations.

Payment for their activities reportedly amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars, transferred partly through cryptocurrency.

Investigators emphasized that the espionage activities continued even during Israel’s ongoing conflict on multiple fronts, further underscoring the severity of the threat.

The prosecution is expected to request that the suspects remain in custody until the end of legal proceedings.