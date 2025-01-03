Iranian delegation tries to avoid search at Beirut airport, suspected of delivering funds to Hezbollah

The Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath reported that the Iranian delegation was suspected of transferring millions to the terror group after they landed in Beirut.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An Iranian delegation arriving on an Iranian Air Mahan flight landing in Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport from Tehran attempted to avoid a search after suspicions they were transporting funds to Hezbollah, the Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar reported on Thursday.

When a delegation member refused to have his bag searched, the bag was confiscated.

Two diplomatic bags, which the Iranian delegation said were intended for its embassy in Beirut, were allowed through.

According to An-Nahar, the plane was searched but there was nothing suspicious found on it.

In September, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran would support Lebanon “by all means” if the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalates further.

“Iran has demonstrated remarkable patience and restraint in the interest of regional peace and stability,” Araghchi said during the 79th U.N. General Assembly in New York City.

He further warned that “the region is on the verge of a full-scale catastrophe” and accused Israel of crossing “all red lines,” according to Reuters.

Iran’s new president said on Monday that Israel is trying to provoke Tehran into joining the conflict in Lebanon to drag the Middle East into a full-scale war, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

“We want peace, not war. It is Israel that is trying to ignite this widespread conflict,” Masoud Pezeshkian stated.

Washington and Tehran are competing for influence in post-war Lebanon, with the U.S. aiming to diminish Hezbollah’s control over the country.

Recent U.S. efforts indicate a strategic push to capitalize on Hezbollah’s perceived vulnerabilities, as the Iran-backed group has been significantly weakened by the assassinations of key leaders, including Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah.

There is an increasing consensus among the U.S. and its Arab allies that Lebanon’s political landscape may undergo significant changes.

Discussions between U.S. officials and Lebanese leaders, including Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, have focused on breaking the country’s political deadlock and facilitating presidential elections.