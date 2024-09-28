IRGC deputy commander killed along with Nasrallah in Beirut airstrike

Brig. Gen. Abbas Nilforoushan commanded Tehran’s Quds Force in Lebanon and oversaw the IRGC’s Operations Command.

By JNS

The deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed in the Israel Defense Forces strike on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on Friday, according to Iranian media.

Brig. Gen. Abbas Nilforoushan commanded Tehran’s Quds Force in Lebanon and oversaw the IRGC’s Operations Command, Axios reported.

The attack, codenamed “New Order,” targeted and killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, along with several other senior Lebanese terrorists.

On Saturday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was transferred to a location with heightened security, Reuters reported, citing two regional officials.

Axios, citing Israeli officials and Iranian reports: Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, commander of the Quds Force in Lebanon, was killed in Beirut attack. Nilforoushan was overseeing the IRGC's Operations Command, which is directly involved in various military and… pic.twitter.com/fbmFhz7Zmv — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 28, 2024

Beforehand, Khamenei called on Muslims to “stand by the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with whatever means they have and assist them in confronting the … wicked regime [of Israel],” according to a statement carried by Iranian state media.

“The fate of this region will be determined by the forces of resistance, with Hezbollah at the forefront,” he added.

Khamenei convened on Friday night an emergency session of the Supreme National Security Council to discuss a response, according to The New York Times.

Iran’s embassy in Lebanon condemned the strike on Nasrallah and vowed to “bring its perpetrator an appropriate punishment.”