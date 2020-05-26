Israel demands removal of Iran Supreme leader’s Twitter accounts

An Iranian cartoon released by Khamenei's office showing terrorist chieftains and leaders of Arab countries praying on the Temple Mount. (Twitter/The Mossad: Espionage at ≥ 2 metres)

“The Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous growth,” Khamenei tweeted last week.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Israel’s new Strategic Affairs Minister asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday to permanently remove all of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Twitter accounts for violating its policies by posting a flurry of anti-Semitic messages last week.

“The company’s Hateful Conduct Policy stipulates that a user ‘may not promote violence against, or directly attack, or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin or religious affiliation or calls for mass murder,’” a letter by Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen read.

“Examples of such include Khamenei calling for the ‘elimination’ of the ‘Zionist entity’ while asserting the ‘Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous growth,’ which must ‘be uprooted and destroyed,’” she wrote.

On Wednesday, world leaders condemned Khamenei for a propaganda image posted on his website that read, “Palestine will be free. The final solution: Resistance until referendum,” and depicted crowds celebrating around Jerusalem, raising Palestinian flags and the flags of various terror groups while burning an Israeli flag.

Following worldwide condemnation for using a Nazi reference, Khamenei said he was only referring to the State of Israel and not the Jewish people as a whole.

Khamenei’s Twitter accounts were temporarily suspended on March 31 after a group of Republican senators sent a letter to Dorsey in February calling on him to comply with the government’s Iranian sanction laws.

“As the leader of the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism directly responsible for the murder of hundreds of U.S. citizens, the Ayatollah and any American companies providing him assistance are entirely subject to U.S. sanctions laws,” the letter spearheaded by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) read.

After the regime shut off internet access to clamp down on riots sweeping the country in Nov. 2019, the hashtag #TwitterBanKhamenei went viral on Twitter by worldwide users.

Khamenei’s Twitter accounts are still active for the time being.