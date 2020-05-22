Iranian foreign minister defends ‘final solution’ poster

Zarif accuses Netanyahu’s supporters of helping Israel murder Palestinian children.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif defended an Iranian poster calling for a “Final Solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, claiming it was referring to a referendum submitted to the United Nations last year.

“Disgusting that those whose civilization found a ‘Final Solution’ in gas chambers attack those who seek a real solution at the ballot box, through a REFERENDUM,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

“Why are the U.S. and West so afraid of democracy? Palestinians should not have to pay for your crimes, or for your guilt,” he added.

Iran’s “final solution” – the elimination of Israel – was submitted to the United Nations in November 2019 as “the plan for holding a national referendum in the territory of Palestine” and is published in full on Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s website.

The plan calls for the election of a new government in Israel by an ensured Arab majority, which would then decide what to do with the “non-indigenous residents,” presumably the Jews.

In another tweet on Thursday, Zarif accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s supporters of helping Israel murder Palestinian children.

‘Bibi-Firsters’—whether in Foggy Bottom or 1600 Penn—are complicit in all Israeli crimes against humanity,” Zarif tweeted.

“They will have to account for EVERY aggression—from the usurping of Palestinian land & apartheid under the ‘Deal of Century’ to enabling the murder of children with U.S. weapons,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, a propaganda poster was posted on Khamenei’s website that read, “Palestine will be free. The final solution: Resistance until referendum,” and depicted crowds celebrating around Jerusalem, raising Palestinian flags and the flags of various terror groups while burning an Israeli flag.

Following worldwide condemnation for using a Nazi reference, Khamenei said he was only referring to the State of Israel and not the Jewish people as a whole.