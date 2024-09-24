‘Israel is a climate justice issue’ – Greta Thunberg dons keffiyeh at Stockholm rally, accuses Israel of ‘genocide’

Swedish climate activist calls for boycott of Chevron over its ties to Israel, while accusing Israel of ‘genocide’ in the Gaza Strip.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg took aim at Israel at a recent protest in Stockholm, while advocating in favor of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, calling for the boycott of an energy company over its ties to the Jewish state.

On Saturday, Thunberg took part in an anti-Israel rally in the Swedish capital, joining some 5,000 protesters who gathered to condemn Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel’s genocide in Palestine is outrageous,” Thunberg told the Anadolu Agency. “It is sad to see how people do not understand and realise what is happening in Palestine and go on with their lives without caring.”

Two days later, Thunberg tweeted photos from the event, including one of her addressing the rally while wearing a keffiyeh.

“We stand united across our struggles to fight together for a common goal; a world that puts people and planet before profit,” Thunberg tweeted.

“One group’s fight is everyone’s fight, because no one is free until everyone is free. As climate justice activists we also fight for justice and liberation for all oppressed and colonised peoples.”

Early Tuesday morning, Thunberg took to Instagram to promote an anti-Israel boycott of the Chevron corporation, over the oil giant’s financial ties to the Jewish state.

“The oil giant is also fueling Israel’s genocide in Palestine. As Israel bombs hospitals, homes, and schools in Gaza, Chevron supplies them with energy,” Thunberg said in a video statement.

“Ending Israel’s genocide in Gaza and Israeli apartheid is a climate justice issue. Israel is destroying Palestinian lives, but also destroying Palestinian lands and resources.”

Thunberg also posted a statement condemning the U.S. and the Biden administration over Israel’s pager bombings against Hezbollah terrorists, and recent air campaign against Hezbollah missile depots in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley.

“Instead of ending genocide after 12 months, we have the beginning of war in Lebanon,” the statement reads.

“All enabled by the Biden Administration, which emboldened state-sponsored Israeli terror and warmongering without pause.”

“Has Harris condemned the pager terror attack, or today’s murder of 500 civilians? Let me be clear, the US and ISrael see Palestinians and Lebanese as one in the same: Arabs worth of mass slaughter.”