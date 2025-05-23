Israel reportedly preparing to annex 70–75% of Gaza Strip in plan to create “small Gaza”

This would mark the most significant Israeli territorial shift in Gaza since the 2005 disengagement, when Israel fully withdrew from the Strip.

By Jewish Breaking News

In a stunning shift in its Gaza strategy, Israel is reportedly preparing to take control of 70–75% of the Gaza Strip by the end of its ongoing military campaign, Operation Gideon’s Chariots, according to a senior Israeli defense official.

The emerging plan aims to drastically alter Gaza’s post-war landscape by carving out what officials are calling a “Small Gaza”—a much-reduced zone for the civilian population, while Israel maintains long-term security control over the rest of the territory.

“The objective is to shrink Gaza, force Hamas to lose territory, and push it out of its comfort zone,” said the defense source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“We aim to sever its connection to the population and establish checkpoints and control zones to filter out Hamas terrorists.”

This would mark the most significant Israeli territorial shift in Gaza since the 2005 disengagement, when Israel fully withdrew from the Strip.

Under the reported plan, Israel would maintain full security control over the majority of Gaza’s landmass, with a limited autonomous area left for civilian life—under strict Israeli oversight.

Key elements of the reported strategy include:

Permanent security buffer zones along the northern and eastern borders.

Checkpoints and filtration zones to detect and capture Hamas operatives.

Preventing Hamas from reasserting control over civilian areas.

Long-term Israeli military presence in key strategic corridors.

This bold approach is designed to undermine Hamas not only militarily but territorially, stripping it of physical control and separating it from the population it uses as human shields and a power base.

The proposal comes after months of heavy fighting, tunnel destruction, and ongoing operations to eliminate Hamas battalions and try and rescue the hostages.

If carried out, the move would mark a dramatic realignment of Gaza’s future and ignite fierce international debate.