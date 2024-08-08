Israel revokes diplomatic credentials of Norwegian envoys to Palestinian Authority

Norway recognized Palestinian statehood in May, along with Spain and Ireland in May.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israel revoked the diplomatic credentials of eight Norwegian diplomats who deal with the Palestinian Authority on Thursday in retaliation for recent measures taken by the European state.

“Whoever attacks us and conducts a unilateral policy against us – will pay a price,” said Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

The eight diplomats are based in Norway’s embassy in Tel Aviv and have seven days to leave.

The move comes against the backdrop of several diplomatic steps taken by Norway in recent weeks.

Norway recognized Palestinian statehood in May along with Spain and Ireland in May.

That same month, Oslo was the first European government to confirm it would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant if the International Criminal Court approves Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request for arrest warrants.

Norway, which is an official guarantor of the Oslo accords, also submitted a written brief to the ICC claiming that the accords are “irrelevant” to determining the ICC’s jurisdiction, which Israel disputes.

Neither has Norway condemned Hamas’s October 7 attack.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

Of the 111 remaining hostages, 39 have been declared dead.

On Wednesday, Israeli officials terminated Norway’s involvement in transferring tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority.

Under the terms of the Oslo accords, Israel collects tax revenues on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.

However, Israel has withheld the amount of money Ramallah allocates for stipends paid to imprisoned Palestinian terrorists.

Israeli officials refer to the stipends as “pay for slay” and say they provide incentives for terror.

As part of a compromise, the money was placed in escrow under Norwegian supervision.