Israel rolls out first domestically made quantum computer

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israel rolled out its first domestically made operational quantum computer, laying the groundwork for further technological advancements.

“This power will have a dramatic impact on science and the global hi-tech industry. Israel, as a world innovation leader, must remain on the cutting edge of these developments. The unveiling of Israel’s first quantum computer is an important milestone,” said Eli Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, which worked in collaboration with the Israel Aerospace Industries, Hebrew University, and Yissum, the university’s technology transfer company.

Quantum computing is a cutting-edge field of technology that uses the principles of quantum mechanics to perform computations.

Unlike traditional computers, which process information in binary bits (0s and 1s), quantum computers use “quantum bits,” also known as “qubits” which can exist in multiple states simultaneously, allowing quantum computers to process a vast number of possibilities at once.

Quantum computers are particularly powerful for tasks like cryptography, optimization, material science, and simulations of complex systems, but they are still in the experimental stage. Quantum computing also promises to revolutionize computing speed and capacity.

“Quantum technologies are set to fundamentally elevate human capabilities across a wide range of fields,” said Boaz Levy, CEO of Israeli Aerospace Industries.

The IAI has made substantial investments in quantum technology, including the establishment of Quantum QHIPU’s laboratory, which focuses on designing, simulating, integrating, and adapting practical applications for the superconducting quantum computer.

These efforts involve collaborations with global companies and research institutes.

Israel first announced plans to build its own quantum computer in 2022 to establish quantum independence.

The U.S. and China are regarded as the leading countries in quantum technology, but other countries, including Canada, Germany, Japan and India are also making advances.