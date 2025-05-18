Hamas chief Mohammed Sinwar likely killed in airstrike; other Sinwar brother declared dead, but then revived?

Israeli defense officials say signs point to Sinwar’s death in tunnel strike last Tuesday, but official confirmation remains pending.

By David Brummer

There were growing indications from top Israeli officials on Sunday that Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas’ de facto military leader in Gaza, was likely killed in an airstrike last week, though formal confirmation is still awaited.

“All indications are that Mohammed Sinwar was eliminated in a strike on May 13,” Defense Minister Israel Katz told the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Sunday.

His remarks came shortly after the Saudi-owned Al-Hadath news channel reported that Sinwar’s body—along with that of Hamas Rafah Brigade commander Mohammed Shabanah—had been recovered from a tunnel in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Israeli officials, however, have so far withheld final verification.

Muhammad Sinwar is responsible for the construction of the largest Hamas tunnel the IDF has ever found (so far). We will not rest until all those behind the October 7 Massacre face the consequences of their inhumane actions. pic.twitter.com/8DLVxiRBSt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 20, 2023

While reports of the discovery of Sinwar’s body have not been confirmed, Israel assesses that the strike on an underground command hub beneath the European Hospital in the town of Al-Fukhari likely killed him and several top aides.

Israeli Air Force jets struck the site with dozens of bunker-busting munitions.

Despite an IDF assessment that Hamas used the hospital as a command and control center, as well as the terrorist group’s own admission, the UK’s Sky News claimed that its co-called experts nixed the claim that the hospital was a legitimate military target.

Sinwar rose to power in Hamas’s military ranks after his brother, Yahya Sinwar—mastermind of the October 7 massacre in southern Israel—was killed by Israeli forces in Rafah last October.

Mohammed Sinwar had reportedly been responsible for overseeing the remaining Israeli hostages still believed to be held in Gaza.

Last week’s strike, which defense officials say was greenlit an hour before execution by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Katz, and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, marked one of the most significant Israeli operations since the start of the war.

Meanwhile, in a separate IDF strike on Saturday in the central Gaza city of Nuseirat, another Sinwar brother—Zakaria—was targeted.

Al Jazeera reported that Zakaria was critically wounded and initially declared dead, only for doctors to resume life-saving efforts after signs of life were detected.

Later reports from Gaza suggested he was indeed killed in the attack, along with three of his children.

Zakaria had worked as a lecturer at the Islamic University in Gaza.

If confirmed, the elimination of Mohammed Sinwar would leave only Az-adin al-Hadad, the Gaza City Brigade commander, as the last surviving senior Hamas brigade leader from before the war.

Defense sources say al-Hadad is now the most likely candidate to assume command of Hamas’ military wing.

While the Israeli security establishment stopped short of declaring Sinwar officially dead, multiple sources have hinted in recent days that confirmation may be only a matter of time—or a Hamas announcement.