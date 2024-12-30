Israel slams German ambassador for spreading Hamas propaganda

Seibert wrote: ‘If reports about 3 babies freezing to death in Gaza don’t move us then we don’t understand the birth in a manger in Bethlehem or the light of Hanukkah.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly criticized Steffen Seibert, Germany’s ambassador to Israel, for posting Hamas allegations that Israel is responsible for Gazan babies allegedly freezing to death, i24 reports.

Steffen Seibert posted on X: “If reports about 3 babies freezing to death in Gaza don’t move us then we don’t understand the birth in a manger in Bethlehem or the light of Hanukkah. They should move us to demand an end of the war and Hamas terror, winter supplies for the Gazans and a full hostage release.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister spokesman, Oren Marmorstein, responded to Seibert’s post: “An ambassador is expected to rely on verified facts, not assumptions or imaginations.”

“It has already been proven so many times that doctors in Gaza publish Hamas propaganda rather than facts. Regardless, Israel is eager to end the war as soon as Hamas lays down its weapons and all our hostages are returned home. Unfortunately, this is not happening due to Hamas’s decision to continue its Jihadist war it launched on Oct 7,” Marmorstein added.

Seibert, appearing to try to walk back his previous post, only reinforced his previous point, which involved believing Hamas propaganda.

Seibert wrote, “About my last post: I don’t know for sure what happened (nor do I claim that), but I can imagine that a weak newborn could die from hypothermia there (9-10 degrees at night in a tent, the ground cold, wind outside). Gaza doctors have said as much and I don’t think they all lie.”

Seibert has been taken to task in the past for anti-Israel comments and activities.

Shortly after Oct 7, he attended an “Alternative Day of Remembrance,” which included Palestinian terrorists among “victims.”

His attendance at the event prompted Germany’s embassy in Tel Aviv to write, “Ambassador Seibert did not participate in any ‘memorial event for Hamas terrorists’ in the past and will, of course, not do so in the future.”

In addition, Seibert has worked with NGOs, including Ir Amim, which regularly demonizes Israel.

Seibert’s comments and actions have led Israelis and Jews in the Diaspora to request that he be recalled from his post as ambassador.

“How is it possible that the German Ambassador to Israel, of all people, with all that being the German representative in Israel entails, historically and emotionally, can tweet an unconfirmed rumor like some antisemitic internet troll? Germany should withdraw Steffen Seibert immediately, and if not, the Israeli government should throw him out of Israel,” prominent Beverly Hills Rabbi Pini Dunner wrote on X.