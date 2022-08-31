Israel attacks Syrian international airport with missiles: report

An Iranian U.S.-sanctioned plane appeared to land at the airport just prior to the alleged Israeli strike.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

Israeli airstrikes targeted the the Syrian city of Aleppo on Wednesday night as well as targets near Damascus, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported.

Iranian cargo plane from Pouya Air, which is sanctioned by the U.S. over links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, appeared to land at the airport just prior to the alleged Israeli strike, flight tracking data showed.

The strikes caused damage to the airport but no casualties, according to the report.







Missile defense systems near Latakia, southwest of Aleppo, were deployed in an attempt to intercept the projectiles, SANA reported.

Less than two hours later, more blasts were heard at sites in and around Damascus, including the city’s international airport and along a major highway, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV reported.

The airstrikes came hours after Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden in a long-awaited phone call about the Iran nuclear deal. During the call, Lapid emphasized the importance of U.S. strikes on IRGC-linked sites in eastern Syria, a readout from his office said.

The U.S.-ordered strikes saw at least three Iran-backed militants killed last week, and one U.S. military service member injured.